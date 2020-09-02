1/
Marian Meredith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marian Meredith

Marian Meredith was born on 03-01-1926 and passed away 08-31-2020 with some of her family by her side.

Marian was a special person. She never had much but always made the most of what she did have and was happy just to have family

Marian was predeceased by her husband Bob, her son Mike, her grandson Jamie, and granddaughter Melanie. Survivors

include her daughters, Carol, Colleen, and Patty her son Mark, 13 grandkids, 25 great grandkids, and 11 great great grandkids.

A Celebration of Marian Life will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved