Marian Meredith



Marian Meredith was born on 03-01-1926 and passed away 08-31-2020 with some of her family by her side.



Marian was a special person. She never had much but always made the most of what she did have and was happy just to have family



Marian was predeceased by her husband Bob, her son Mike, her grandson Jamie, and granddaughter Melanie. Survivors



include her daughters, Carol, Colleen, and Patty her son Mark, 13 grandkids, 25 great grandkids, and 11 great great grandkids.



A Celebration of Marian Life will be held at a later date.









