Marian Ruth Dalton
Reno - Marian Dalton (Ruth) passed away at home on June 1st, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Joe.
A Visitation will be held June 11th from 5-8pm at Ross, Burke, and Knobel, 2155 Kietzke Lane Reno, NV 89502.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00pm on June 12th at Calvary Chapel Northwest Reno, 246 Courtney Lane Reno, NV 89523. Burial at Our Mother of Sorrows to follow.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.