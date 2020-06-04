Marian Ruth Dalton
Marian Ruth Dalton

Reno - Marian Dalton (Ruth) passed away at home on June 1st, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Joe.

A Visitation will be held June 11th from 5-8pm at Ross, Burke, and Knobel, 2155 Kietzke Lane Reno, NV 89502.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00pm on June 12th at Calvary Chapel Northwest Reno, 246 Courtney Lane Reno, NV 89523. Burial at Our Mother of Sorrows to follow.






Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Ross, Burke & Knobel
2155 Kietzke Lane
Reno, NV 89502
775-323-4154
