Marian Stoner



Reno - Marian Eleanor (Semmelmeyer) Stoner, March 19, 1925 - March 29, 2019



Predeceased by her loving husband, Harold Eugene Sr, their son, James Herbert, and her brother, Herbert Weldon Semmelmeyer. Survived by her children Hal (Linda), Carolyn, Deborah (John Ma), and Suzanne (Randy Parks), daughter-in-law Sharon, grandchildren and their spouses: Tabetha, Ryan, David, Erin, Leslie, Michael, Lara, Bryan, Justin, Sarah, and Tyler, and fifteen great-grandchildren.



Marian was born in Chicago IL to Marian Adderley and Herbert Semmelmeyer. She was a toddler when they moved to California, living for a time in both Beverly Hills and San Mateo. Marian attended UCLA, studied English, and was an avid member of Pi Beta Phi. She loved the camaraderie of her sorority sisters. Following college, she returned to Northern California, where by chance she met the love of her life on the badminton courts. She and Hal were engaged within three months and married in short order. She then devoted her life to her husband and their growing family. The kids' scouts and ballet, the family dog Tippy, camping trips to Memorial Park, Richardson's Grove and Yosemite, church, and family gatherings with extended family were all important and happy parts of her life. Both she and Hal were DIYers. She sewed, knitted and crocheted, and made the world's best pies with amazingly flakey crusts! As the youngest child grew up, Marian transitioned to the working world, first at Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Belmont, CA and later with Sunset Publishing's books division. She loved working at their gorgeous campus and being surrounded by the beautiful flowers and gardens. Computer skills learned on the job were put to use at home, creating narratives for the many family photo albums, writing annual Christmas letters, and scanning many old family photos to share with the family. Following her husband's death, she took to the garden, meticulously caring for it in his memory. She became enamored with Silky Terriers - adopting George and Gracie, Freddie, and finally Emmy, loving and pampering them all in style! More recently, she moved to Reno to be close to her daughters, Carolyn and Suzanne. She and Emmy were popular residents at Five Star Premier Residences for several years before moving to Park Place Assisted Living. Marian was greatly loved by family and friends. She was a bright spirit with a gorgeous smile and an ever-loving heart. She will be missed here on earth, but she will make heaven that much better!



