|
|
Marianne "Mickey" Dolan
Reno - 1930 - 2019
From Albert Lea, Minnesota to Reno, Nevada - everyone who encountered "Marianne", "Mickey", "Aunt Mic", "Gamma", "Vernon" - will never forget. Whether it was her late husband Bobby, 7 children, 22 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, over 100 direct relatives or uncountable friends; once she touched a life with her acts of compassion, sage words of wisdom, deep love for God, infectious laugh or passion for sports - her thumbprint was permanent. Although she has gone to be with the One her soul sought after - we all will continue to laugh louder, love deeper and live better.
If you are reading this - she would want to tell you in her own words:
"God has made life very simple - we are the ones who complicate it."
"Life passes as quick as a vapor so be sure to love your friends and family with all your heart"
"Everyone's life is blessed - you just have to choose it."
There will be a Celebration of Life on August 9th, 2019, 11:00am at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church: 1138 Wright St, Reno, NV.
In lieu of flowers - please make a donation to her favorite charity: http://webnv.alsa.org/
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 24, 2019