|
|
Marie Aldrich Dieringer
Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Marie Aldrich Dieringer died at home at the age of 96 on February 20, 2020 five weeks to the day after her late husband Andrew Jack Dieringer died. Marie was born in Fernley, NV on January 18, 1924 to the late Capt. Alexander H. Aldrich, US Army and the late Marie Irigaray Warren. She was the oldest of their three children. Marie attended Fernley High School and graduated a year early in 1941. She then enrolled at the University of Nevada, was a member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority, and graduated with a Business Degree in 1945. Marie earned her degree believing that she would return to her hometown of Fernley to help her mother run the family business, the Aldrich Hotel. She did return to Fernley but instead taught at Fernley High School and coached the girls' varsity basketball team. She met her life partner and husband, Jack, while attending the University and they were married on June 22, 1947 in Reno at St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral. They were married for 72 ½ years and have two children, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Jack and Marie first lived in Verdi when Jack got his job at the Verdi Fish Hatchery with the Nevada Fish and Game Commission. They eventually moved back to Reno when Jack was promoted to the Fish and Game Commission's main office. Marie was a stay-at-home mother raising their two children until they started school. Then Marie went back to teaching. She taught at Reno High School, Central Junior High School, Mary S. Doten and Verdi Elementary Schools, and Pine Middle School. She retired in 1983 after teaching for 30 years. Jack and Marie were a perfect couple as they both had the same interests. Marie loved to hunt and fish, camp, and travel with Jack. She volunteered with Jack's Sunrise Exchange Club and sold tickets at the Reno National Championship Air Races for over 30 years. Marie was a member of the Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, a lifetime member of the University of Nevada Alumni Association, and a member of Tri-Delta Alumni Association. Marie is preceded in death by her husband Jack and her parents. She is also preceded in death by her two sisters, Beatice Davignon and Katherine Stoddard, and her two brothers, Maj. Gen. Eugene Salet, US Army and Alexander "Bud" Aldrich. She is survived by her children: Andrea Mello of Roseville, CA and Paul (Barbara) Dieringer MD; four grandchildren: Ayme Reed (Darren) McMillan of Roseville, CA, Aaron Dieringer MDMPH, Peter (Ashley) Dieringer MPH of Seattle, WA, and Geoffrey Dieringer; and two great-grandchildren: Morgan and Carson McMillan of Roseville, CA, as well as by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church on March 14, 2020 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers please make a charitable donation to any local, non-profit hospice organization in Marie's name or to a in Marie's name. Jack and Marie are once again reunited, strolling hand-in-hand towards the heavenly sunset.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020