|
|
Marie Carano
Reno - Dr. Marie Kathleen Carano passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020 from complications of Multiple Sclerosis. She was a beloved daughter, sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
Marie was born in Reno, NV on June 7, 1937 to S. J. Carano and Albina Ferrari Carano. She attended local schools and graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with a degree in Home Economics Education. Marie obtained a Master's and a PhD Degree. She held various professorships until her diagnosis with Multiple Sclerosis which prompted her return to her Reno family.
Marie is predeceased by her parents, sister Kathleen (Ralph), brother John (Vickie), and many aunts and cousins from the Carano and Ferrari families.
She is survived by nephews Michael Carano (Sue), Robert Herring (Laurie), Greg Herring (Janet), nieces Judy Albright (Deane) and Cathy Hall (Tom) and their families.
Her family wishes to thank Cristy, Norge, Latryce, Chelsy, Erica, Tom Gill, Sister Carol, Jennifer Walker, All Valley Home Care, Circle of Life Hospice, Dr. Smith, Dr. Bigley and Dr. McCormack.
A Rosary will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 10:30 am followed by Mass at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, 1138 Wright Street, Reno. Entombment will be at Mt. View Cemetery Mausoleum.
Donations in her name may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 4600 Kietzke Lane, Bldg. K 225, Reno, NV 89502.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020