Marie Louise Abraham Case



Marie Louise Abraham Case, dearly loved and loving wife, mother, and Oma (grandmother), died August 30, 2020.



Marie was born in New York on October 10, 1940. She lived her early years in Middletown, New York before moving with her mother to Reno, Nevada in 1950. Marie was part of the first graduating class of the current location of Reno High School in 1958.



She lived adventurously in New York City before returning to Reno where she attended the University of Nevada, Reno graduating with a degree in sociology. Her degree represented her enthusiastic interest in life and the people around her. She met her husband, Clinton M. Case, at the U.N.R. Jot Travis Student Union. They would be celebrating 55 years of marriage this November.



For nearly two decades Marie worked in the law library of the National Judicial College. Whether in school, or work, or where she lived Marie made enduring treasured friendships. Of Jewish heritage, she enjoyed celebrating Jewish holidays with her havurah friends. She also met weekly with friends for a literary humor group. Marie loved travel, city life, and the arts, culture, and interesting experiences waiting to be explored anywhere she found herself. She genuinely appreciated every good meal and everyday moments. She loved her family and time together always signing off with well wishes for - All Good Things.



She is pre-deceased in death by her daughter Hillary and survived by her husband Clinton, her daughter Annette, her grandson David, son-in-law David Ake, daughter-in-law Kendee Franklin, and her very loved puppy Buddy. We will miss her and love her always.









