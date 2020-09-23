1/
Marie Louise Abraham Case
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Louise Abraham Case

Marie Louise Abraham Case, dearly loved and loving wife, mother, and Oma (grandmother), died August 30, 2020.

Marie was born in New York on October 10, 1940. She lived her early years in Middletown, New York before moving with her mother to Reno, Nevada in 1950. Marie was part of the first graduating class of the current location of Reno High School in 1958.

She lived adventurously in New York City before returning to Reno where she attended the University of Nevada, Reno graduating with a degree in sociology. Her degree represented her enthusiastic interest in life and the people around her. She met her husband, Clinton M. Case, at the U.N.R. Jot Travis Student Union. They would be celebrating 55 years of marriage this November.

For nearly two decades Marie worked in the law library of the National Judicial College. Whether in school, or work, or where she lived Marie made enduring treasured friendships. Of Jewish heritage, she enjoyed celebrating Jewish holidays with her havurah friends. She also met weekly with friends for a literary humor group. Marie loved travel, city life, and the arts, culture, and interesting experiences waiting to be explored anywhere she found herself. She genuinely appreciated every good meal and everyday moments. She loved her family and time together always signing off with well wishes for - All Good Things.

She is pre-deceased in death by her daughter Hillary and survived by her husband Clinton, her daughter Annette, her grandson David, son-in-law David Ake, daughter-in-law Kendee Franklin, and her very loved puppy Buddy. We will miss her and love her always.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mountain View Mortuary
425 Stoker Avenue
Reno, NV 89503
(775) 788-2199
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mountain View Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved