Marilyn Allen
The Allen Family of Reno, Nevada is profoundly saddened to announce the passing of Marilyn Allen. Marilyn was a beloved and dedicated wife to Peter Allen, mother to Darryl Allen (Carla), Jamie Allen Vaughn (Farrell) and Dan Allen (Mary), grandmother to Hillary (Kent), Tyler, Madison, Hannah, Kennedy & Aidan, great grandmother to Daniel and Lailei, auntie to Lisa, Ryan, Jordan, Marlena and Jenni, Godmother to Joseph Walsh and sister-in-law to Jerry Allen. She left our world peacefully, surrounded by her family who loves her deeply, on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 11:30 p.m. She was 78 years old.
Marilyn Joyce Chaffee was born to Wayne and Winifred Chaffee on September 19, 1941, at Springfield Hospital in Chester, Vermont. Her family moved west to Glendale, California, when she was a teenager. She attended Glendale H.S. and U.C. Riverside where she met and fell in love with Peter Allen. The soulmates ultimately settled in Reno, Nevada, where they raised a phenomenal fun loving family and built numerous friendships throughout their 55 years of marriage. Marilyn worked at the Desert Research Institute for 35 years, and remained best friends with her DRI colleagues up until her passing. She was an avid supporter of women's rights and volunteered regularly at the Democratic Party Headquarters. She loved to cook, crochet/knit, read, play Backgammon, Sudoku and Words With Friends. She was also a passionate sports fan of University of Nevada, Reno and the 49ers. Those who knew her well, will remember her love for her two puppies, Cody and Carson, travel, gourmet cuisine, fine wines, margaritas and Mai Tais. This beautiful lady always found reasons to celebrate with her friends and family.
Marilyn's love for travel led her family to experience years of fun and laughter together visiting locales around the world. To Marilyn, family always came first. She was customarily involved in organizing and leading the family in celebrating holidays, birthdays, weddings and anniversaries, graduations and other milestones. She lived her life to the fullest and instilled that philosophy in her children and grandchildren. Her family is happy to say that their love for each other was never left unsaid. Marilyn left this world knowing exactly how her family and friends felt about her. Her joyful spirit will live forever in the hearts and minds of those who knew her. Rest in peace, sweet Momma. We will see you on the other side.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, 2019