Marilyn E. Newman
April 24, 1936-Sept. 30, 2020
Marilyn Newman, wife, mother, and friend is finally free from the ravages of Alzheimer's disease. She passed peacefully in the company of family at a memory care facility in Reno, NV.
She was born in Muskegon, Michigan to Dallas and Charles Eckerman. The family moved around quite a bit, but she mostly lived in Atlanta while growing up. She lost her father when she was 11 and would go on to become very close to her step-father, Tommy Hearn.
She graduated from the University of Georgia where she enjoyed being a Kappa Alpha Theta. Over the years she reunited regularly with her sorority sisters. She had a large group of long lasting friendships and worked to maintain them until she wasn't able to any longer due to her memory being stolen from her.
She took the opportunity to work and stay with her brother Bob and his family at Ramstein, AFB Germany where she met and fell in love with Gordon who was a RF 101C Pilot. They were married under the crossed swords of fellow squadron officers Sept. 8th, 1963.
The Newman's were regulars at all the reunions for the various flight squadrons and their high schools. They enjoyed traveling and touring with friends from Reno on adventures around the world.
Marilyn and Gordon adopted two children and traveled the world with their family. The family lived in Kansas City, Reno and Berlin, Germany. When they settled in Reno, she was an early and active member of the Reno Service League (became Jr. League of Reno) a realtor and active in the Alzheimer's Association
. It was also a point of pride that she traced her family genealogy back to the Mayflower, and helped both kids discover their birthmothers.
Marilyn was quick with a smile and a laugh. She was a wonderful conversationalist and had the ability to put people at ease. She embodied the expression Live, Laugh, Love and lived a full and wonderful life. She will be deeply missed and her memory will be cherished by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children David Newman (Rebecca) of Reno, NV; Diane Faut (Jim) of Highlands Ranch, CO, brother Bob Eckerman of Wichita, KS and grandchildren, Madison Newman, Alison and Martin Faut.
Services are on hold until it's safer to do so. She will join her husband at rest at Northern Nevada Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. She would prefer donations to the Alzheimer's Association
in lieu of flowers or other gifts. The family is grateful for the loving care of Eden Hospice who took care of both Marilyn and Gordon Newman.