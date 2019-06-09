Services
Marilyn Gooch Ritter


Marilyn Gooch Ritter Obituary
Marilyn Gooch Ritter

Riverside, AL - Marilyn Gooch Ritter of Riverside, AL passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. She was born on January 28, 1946 in Davenport, Iowa and was the daughter of Anne and Russell Gooch of Huntsville, AL who predeceased her. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Ritter.

In accordance with her wishes, Mrs. Ritter will be cremated and no public services will be held.

She graduated from S.R. Butler High School, Huntsville, AL in 1964. She attended University Hospital School of Nursing and received a diploma in 1968. In 1972 she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from the University of AL, Birmingham and a Master of Science Degree in 1975. She obtained a certificate in Enterostomal Therapy from Emory University in 1981. She was a member of Sigma Theta Tau, national honor society for nursing.

During her career she was a staff nurse, nurse educator and clinical nurse specialist. She published numerous articles in professional nursing journals. She had been employed in Birmingham, Reno, and Sparks, NV.

Marilyn was an avid reader and was most happy when learning and writing about cats. She spent the last years of her life documenting the activities of the cat colony surrounding her home.

In accordance with her wishes, any token of remembrance may be made to the Alabama Gulfport Zoo, Gulf Shores, AL. 36542, or the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd, Kanab, UT 84741 or favorable charity.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 9, 2019
