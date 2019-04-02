|
|
Marilyn Joy Woosley
Reno - Marilyn Joy Woosley, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother was called home on March 28, 2019 at the age of 79. She was born at her family home in Bloom Township, Richland County, Wisconsin on August 22, 1939. She went to school in West Lima, Wisconsin and graduated in 1957. She married Harland Ewing in 1957 and together they had three children, Barbara "Bobbie", Debbie and Carl. The break-up of that marriage led her out west where she met and married Mickey Woosley in 1973. Mickey had two children, Shawna and Danney from a previous marriage and they then became a family of seven. They were married for 38 years until Mickey's passing in 2011. In 2016 Marilyn re-united with her high school sweetheart, Bruce Perkins. They were married in 2018.
She will be sadly missed by her "first love and happy last love" Bruce Perkins and his family, daughters, Barbara "Bobbie" Brown of Fernley, NV; Debbie Harmon (Starr) of Winnemucca, NV; Shawna Woosley (Michael) of Silver Springs, NV; and sons Carl Ewing (Darlene) of Sun Valley, NV; Danney Woosley whereabouts unknown; and grandchildren, Paul Picetti (Kim) of Silver Springs, NV; Colleen Picetti of Fernley, NV; Melissa Morgan (Travis) of Winnemucca, NV; Robert Harmon (Veronica) of Spring Creek, NV; Andrea Gomoll (Mike) of Wisconsin; Kiley Woosley of Reno, NV; Bracee Langevin of Kentucky; Courtney Woo of Nixon, NV; Ryan Revelle of Sun Valley, NV; Tristan Bertrand of Reno, NV; Chett Bertrand of Reno, NV; brother Lyle (Sue) Wallace of Wisconsin; and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Glenn Wallace; mother, Opal Wallace; sisters, Betty Kenworthy; Colleen Button; brother, Delmar Wallace; and husband, Mickey Woosley.
Marilyn had a career as an administrative assistant at the University of Nevada Reno. She worked in the Political Science Department and advanced to NCAS West. She retired in 2001. She loved to travel and had many vacations in her beloved Hawaii.
Marilyn was an accomplished pianist, organist and vocalist. She loved to sing and harmonize. She played piano and organ in her church for many years. She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Sparks, serving her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
A Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Church of Sparks on Pyramid Highway at 12:00 on April 4, 2019. The funeral will be followed by a Graveside Service at the Veterans Cemetery in Fernley, NV and a reception back at the church in Sparks.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 2, 2019