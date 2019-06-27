|
Marilyn Lee Titlow
Reno - Marilyn Lee Titlow, age 88, of Reno, NV passed peacefully on June 7, 2019 in the presence of loving family.
Marilyn was born in Tonopah, NV, on March 19, 1931 to Alice and Chester Geyer. She attended Tonopah high school where she met her husband, and the love of her life, Emerson Titlow. The two were married in 1948 and settled in Tonopah to start their family.
Marilyn was a driving force in Emerson's successful Nevada State Senate bids from 1965-1971. She was very active in the community and in the youth activities of her children and grandchildren. She helped with the Boy Scouts, the Rainbow Girls, her daughters' cheerleading activities, and rarely missed sporting contests. Her home in Tonopah was a center for the town's youth to congregate, and the same could be said for her home in Reno, which was often filled with her children, grandchildren and their friends.
Later in life, Marilyn worked outside of the home. First, as a pit boss, at the Nevada Club in Reno, NV and then as a beloved administrator at the City of Reno, in the Parks and Recreation Department.
She is preceded in death by her husband Emerson F. Titlow, her daughter Diana Whisman, her daughter-in-law Lynn Wosser Titlow, and her granddaughter Marilee Titlow.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter Jeanette Hobbs and her husband Bryce, son Travis Titlow and his wife Rosalie, and son-in-law Jim Whisman and his wife Paula. Her surviving grandchildren are Amy Hobbs Durham, Emerson Hobbs, Kaitlyn Hobbs and her husband Greg Mathews, Nichole Whisman and her wife Lesley Henderson, Travis Whisman, Marissa Titlow Harned and her husband Eric, Ross Titlow and his wife Abby; great grandchildren Wesley Durham, Madison Durham, Ethan Barrow, Emmett Hobbs, Eleanor Henderson-Whisman, Brody Whisman, Benjamin and Harrison Harned, and Lilah and Lincoln Titlow; great-great grandchildren Kinslee Hobbs, Diana Mathews, LakeLynn and Hunter Durham; her brother Chester Geyer and his wife Anita, and many cousins, nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved.
The family would like to express gratitude to Marilyn's caregivers Joanne Lau, Donna Jose, and Imelda Radmall, and to the staff at A Plus Hospice, who provided amazing care to Marilyn and comfort to her family.
Her friends and family are invited to gather for her funeral, Friday, June 28th, at 1 pm at Trinity Episcopal Church in Reno, NV, followed by a Celebration of Life at Lakeridge Golf Course at 2:30 pm.
Marilyn was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She would like us all to raise a glass of Collins Mix, with just a splash of whiskey, in her honor. She will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Nevada Humane Society.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 27, 2019