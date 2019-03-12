Marilynn Clarke



- - Marilynn Clarke (nee Rossiter) passed away peacefully at home on March 8th after a history of heart disease. She is survived by her husband, Peter, three children; Michael, Ian and Natalie and grandchildren Benjamin, Rebecca and Samuel and sisters Lorraine and Elizabeth. Marilynn was born on June 18, 1945 at Vancouver B.C. Canada. She married Peter in 1958 and lived in Canada until 1981 when he was transferred from Uranium Prospecting there to Gold Exploration in Nevada.



Marilynn studied nursing in Montreal and worked as a Registered Nurse while living in Canada. She earned a fine arts degree from York University in Toronto and has taught classed in dyeing, spinning and weaving in recent years. She is a long-time member of The Carson City Spinners and Weavers Guild.



She also loved her garden and activities at The Wilbur May Arbouritum. She will be sadly missed by her family, her many friends and her dog, Mattie. Farewells may be expressed at Walton's Funeral Home (875 W. 2nd St., Reno) on Wednesday, March 13, 3 PM. Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary