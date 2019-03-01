|
|
Mario Roberto Ramirez
Reno - 1945 - 2019
Mario Roberto Ramirez passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Monday, January 28th after a brief illness. Mario was born in Guatemala on January 12, 1945 to Herman and Laura Ramirez. He was the youngest of 5 siblings. His mother brought the family to the United States in the 1950's, first settling in New Orleans and eventually relocating to San Francisco's Sunset District. Mario became a United States Citizen, graduated from Lowell High School in San Francisco and then joined the United States Marines and served his country in the Vietnam War. He came back from Vietnam a disabled veteran and among several decorations and commendations, he earned the Army Commendation Medal.
After proudly serving his country, Mario began his construction career in the steel industry working on large scale projects in the Bay Area, and in the 1980's moved his family to Reno while working for WA Thomas. Mario then formed West Coast Contractors of Nevada, specializing in public works projects. West Coast Contractors was a true labor of love, and he continued working his business until his passing. Of all the wonderful projects Mario built, his ultimate joy for the past 2 years had been his singular focus on developing and building Veteran Cemeteries' for the Veteran's Administration. It was his greatest honor and privilege getting to show respect for members of the military who served the country he so desperately believed in and loved.
Mario's ultimate legacy and joy came from his deep love and devotion to his family. He was the father of Andrew (1972) and Kaitlin Ramirez (1994). He also welcomed and lovingly raised Jim Leslie, David Leslie, Shayla Gifford, Kurt Stitser, and Clint Stitser. Mario loved all his children but found particular joy being a father to girls, seeing the world anew through their eyes and watching them grow into the women they are today.
Mario had a true love of the outdoors and the Nevada high desert. He spent countless hours in the wilderness, target shooting, 4-wheeling, boating, camping, fishing, and hiking. His love of adventure and fun had him going from a dusty camping trip at Burning Man to a 5 Star event and hotel - all within a 24 hour period. Mario fit in anywhere and loved everywhere. He often had multiple generations of family and friends in tow on these trips.
Mario is predeceased by his parents Laura and Herman, siblings Ana Banister and Herman Ramirez, brothers-in-law Pat Banister and Edgar Caceres, and stepson David Leslie. He is survived by sisters Olga Nettelman (Ed), and Elizabeth Caceres; his former spouses Nancy Savoy and Cathy Stitser; his children Andy (Chandra) and Katie; bonus children Jim Leslie (Kim), Shayla Gifford (Galen), Kurt Stitser (Laurel), and Clint Stitser (Christie); grandchildren Adam, Dylan, Drew, Gemma, Avery, Brynn, Gwennyth, Maxwell, and Bodhi. He will be dearly missed.
Mario was generous and patient, mischievous, and stubborn, and always up for an adventure. Although Mario has left us for his final adventure, his legacy of hard work, love of nature, patience with children, and love of life will not soon be forgotten. We hope he finds many beaches to nap on, mountains to climb and a big steak to savor at the end of the day. We know the view is beautiful.
A celebration of life will be held on March 3, 2019 at the the Whitney Peak Hotel, 255 N Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89501 from Noon to 3:00pm.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 1, 2019