Reno - Marion was born August 8th, 1925, in the British territory of Bermuda and died peacefully at her home in Reno, NV, on June 19th, 2019, at the age of 93. She was a renegade of her time; an early feminist, she encouraged women to empower and educate themselves in the face of adversity rather than use challenges as excuses. She embodied her own example of living and refused to live her life according to society's expectations of women. Her early life in Bermuda led her to marry and have a son, Albert S. Tammany III, in 1946. She later would move to the United States and raise her son as a single mother. She had a sense of duty and adventure that eventually took her to Palo Alto, CA, to work at Stanford University. In the summer of 1958, she took her son on a three-month bicycle trip to Anchorage, Alaska, over 3000 miles away from home. They carried backpacks, sleeping gear, and a rifle—it is a trip that lives on in our family's anecdotes and represents Marion's spirit. She worked for the Army ROTC at Stanford and enjoyed mentoring students during their Army scholarships. She eventually moved to Tacoma, WA, then Los Angeles, CA, with her family, and finally moved to Reno/Sparks in 1991 where she quickly became a vibrant and supportive member of the local community.
She joined Trinity Episcopal Cathedral of Reno and was a devoted churchgoer who helped with Sunday school, homeless assistance, and youth activities. She served as board president and volunteered at Trinity Thrift Store for many years in Reno and was a local chapter president of the American Business Women's Association. She helped with the Miss Nevada Scholarship Organization and enjoyed encouraging young women to strive for equal opportunity. As her license plate said, "The Best Man For The Job Is…A Woman!" Marion led her life on her own accord without limits of the gender norms of her time. She never remarried but was grateful to be blessed with her son's family, including her daughter-in-law Teresa and her grandchildren: Russell, Stephen, and Alison. She leaves behind a community of friends who treasured her spirited conversation and passion for self-education throughout the years. Marion never slowed down until the very last minutes of her life. She had a thirst for knowledge and worldliness; even at 93 years old, she made a point to read the newspaper and attend her book club. We will miss her dearly and cherish the unique memories with her having us "camp under the stars" on a tarp during road trips, learning how to ski at Homewood Tahoe, and constantly motivating us to be strong adventurous young adults. Her memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral of Reno on July 13th, 2019, starting at 10 AM. We welcome those who were friends of Marion to come celebrate her life with us.
-The Grandchildren (Alison, Stephen, and Russell Tammany)
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 2, 2019