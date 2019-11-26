|
Marion "Bonnie" Ward Salter
Her mother nicknamed her "Bonnie" for her sparkling blue eyes and that is how we all know her, but her formal name is Marion Elizabeth Ward Salter. Her indomitable spirit was interrupted by heart disease and a sudden stroke on November 17, 2019.
Bonnie was born in Philadelphia in June of 1956 as the first daughter of John M. Ward, Ph.D, and Marion H. Ward, M.Ed. She lived in Philadelphia Pennsylvania , Washington D.C. , Corvallis Oregon and settled in Reno in 1970. She graduated from Reno High School in 1974 and worked her way through college as a teller at First National Bank of Nevada. In 1978, she married Greg Wilson, and in 1979 she graduated from UNR with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. She was promoted to Accounting Specialist at the Bank. In 1982 she moved to Security Bank of Nevada as Assistant Controller where she worked until 1988. At Security Bank, she met bank attorney Greg Salter and on Mayday 1993 they were married at the Silver Queen Saloon in Virginia City. After brief employment at Macys, Bonnie returned to the University and earned a Master of Arts Degree in Anthropology in 1998. As an archaeologist, Bonnie participated in archeological projects throughout Nevada including Soldier Meadows, Alder Creek (seeking information about the Donner Party), the Hamilton Mining District and Ruby Valley. It was in Ruby Valley where she gathered information on the economic diversity of homesteads for her Masters thesis. Bonnie was on the staff of the Anthropology Department for several years. She was also a Silver Circle benefactor, volunteer and accountant for Reno's public broadcasting station, KNPB Channel 5.
If asked, however, she would say her finest achievement and preoccupation was giving birth to her son, Joseph Ward Salter in November 1999 and rearing him, closely. So closely that she mastered the Washoe County School District's " Infinite Campus" on line information system, and legend has it that she knew Joe's grades before his teachers did. She supported him off campus, too. She trained and became one of his Cub Scout den leaders. She was an ardent supporter of Joe's baseball endeavors, never missing a game from little league through high school, and pitching in where needed as team mom, snack bar volunteer, gate keeper, and generous benefactor for his various teams. She served as treasurer of Centennial Little League, the Reed Rangers Baseball team, and the Sparks Blue Sox team.
Bonnie was a kind, loyal and generous friend to many people, and she enjoyed hoisting a toast with family and friends. For herself, she was an avid reader, NASCAR fan, hopeless romantic who loved those Hallmark stories, and was a collector/ connoisseur of fine ceramic art.
Bonnie leaves behind a large cadre of stunned friends and family, including her sister, Dr. Cynthia Ward (husband Chris and nephews Matthew and Nathan) of Georgia, husband Greg (recently retired ), son Joe (a student at UNR), and step family Richard "Jay" Salter (wife Jenni and daughter Jenia), and Alan Neel Salter (wife Teri, and children Kailey, Julia, Thomas, Kyle, and Gracie), all of whom remain stimulated by that indomitable spirit. Characteristically, she wanted a wake instead of a funeral, and one is being arranged.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 26 to Dec. 4, 2019