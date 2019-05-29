Resources
More Obituaries for Marita Vanlaningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marita Lyon Vanlaningham


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marita Lyon Vanlaningham Obituary
Marita Lyon Vanlaningham

Reno - April 19, 1937 - May 24, 2019

On May 24, 2019 Marita Vanlaningham died at age 82. Marita was born in New Haven Connecticut, lived in a few states due to her fathers' work and ultimately landed in Orinda CA. Her travels included living in Guadalajara Mexico, where she proudly admits learning how to speak "proper Spanish." She went to college in San Francisco where she met her first husband and father of her two children, Ron Smith. They moved to Reno, in 1960. On 10/20/1984 she married her second husband Jerald Vanlaningham.

Marita enjoyed traveling, was a travel agent for Durkee Travel Bureau and in the early 1980's was the owner of Winnemucca Travel. She loved theater, movies, musicals, cats and was a veracious reader. She and Jerry were always on a treasure hunt looking for the prized goods for their antique business; "These Foolish Things." She was involved with Sheep Dip show since its inception including directing 8 shows. Additionally, Marita was the first woman to be honored with the title of "Doctor of Sheep Dip" in 1979.

Marita is preceded in death by her husband Jerry Vanlaningham. She is survived by her two children Debbie 'Sam' Smith, Greg Smith, daughter-in-law Chari Smith and three grandchildren: Javier Berumen, Sinjen Smith and Zach Smith.

There will not be any services. In lieu of flowers please send donations to a local animal organization.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.