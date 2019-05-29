|
|
Marita Lyon Vanlaningham
Reno - April 19, 1937 - May 24, 2019
On May 24, 2019 Marita Vanlaningham died at age 82. Marita was born in New Haven Connecticut, lived in a few states due to her fathers' work and ultimately landed in Orinda CA. Her travels included living in Guadalajara Mexico, where she proudly admits learning how to speak "proper Spanish." She went to college in San Francisco where she met her first husband and father of her two children, Ron Smith. They moved to Reno, in 1960. On 10/20/1984 she married her second husband Jerald Vanlaningham.
Marita enjoyed traveling, was a travel agent for Durkee Travel Bureau and in the early 1980's was the owner of Winnemucca Travel. She loved theater, movies, musicals, cats and was a veracious reader. She and Jerry were always on a treasure hunt looking for the prized goods for their antique business; "These Foolish Things." She was involved with Sheep Dip show since its inception including directing 8 shows. Additionally, Marita was the first woman to be honored with the title of "Doctor of Sheep Dip" in 1979.
Marita is preceded in death by her husband Jerry Vanlaningham. She is survived by her two children Debbie 'Sam' Smith, Greg Smith, daughter-in-law Chari Smith and three grandchildren: Javier Berumen, Sinjen Smith and Zach Smith.
There will not be any services. In lieu of flowers please send donations to a local animal organization.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 29, 2019