Marjorie Ann (Williams) Schoenfeldt
Marjorie Ann (Williams) Schoenfeldt passed away on March 9, 2020 at the age of 87. Marjorie was born to Alex and Gertrude Williams on July 31, 1932 in Cedarville, CA. and was raised in Gerlach, Nevada where her family was in the ranching business. Marjorie was working at the Army Depot in Babbitt, Nevada when she met Fred G. Schoenfeldt and they were married on July 21, 1950. Soon after Marjorie moved to Fallon, Nevada where she raised five children. While in Fallon she worked for the Atomic Energy Commission in the 1950's. In the 1960's and 70's she was a business woman and owned and operated a day care center, the first in Fallon, a teen center in Fallon, and a café/mini market in Gerlach. Before her retirement in Fallon, she was employed at NAS Fallon.
Marjorie is survived by two children, Fred Gary and daughter- in- law Melba Schoenfeldt of Reno and Judy and son -in- law Steve Conley of Gerlach. She is also survived by her brother Phillip and sister in law Joni Williams of Jordan Valley, Oregon and several cousins and nieces and nephews. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Fred, son Terry, and daughters Trudy and Cindy, as well as her parents Alex and Gertrude and brothers Douglas and Alex Jr.
During her journey on earth, Marjorie touched too many lives to count and was loved by all. She was a giving and caring woman that will be missed by more people than she ever would have expected.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020