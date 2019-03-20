Marj Voss passed away March 13, 2019 at the grand age of 98.



She was preceded in death by her beloved son Tim and her devoted husband of 58 years Darl Voss who lovingly referred to her as "his bride".



She is survived by her son Dr. L James Bell, daughter Leslie Bell Hernandez, daughter Pat Voss, and daughter Mary Geraghty, 7 grandchildren, Leslie, Patrick & Michael Bell, Chris Dunlap, Shanley Anderson, Andy Hernandez, Adrian Voss AND 13 great grand-children. She was born in Yerington, Nevada, but was very proud of her ties to Bodie, California.



She came to Reno and began her career with Harold's Club in 1944-1970 although she did not like dealing 21.. she loved her co-workers and made friends who lasted a lifetime!



She was a gourmet cook and hosted many lavish dinner parties. She was a voracious reader and a world traveler.. she was forever chiming in with "I've been there". She adored being surrounded by family and friends. She was generous, loving beautiful inside and out, fun, quick-thinking, smart, witty, and glamorous. She will be missed by all!



Marj's Funeral Service is scheduled for 1:30 PM Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Ross Burke and Knobel Funeral Home, 2155 Kietzke Ln, Reno, NV 89502. Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary