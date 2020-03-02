|
Our beloved mother, treasured grandmother, great-grandmother and best friend, Marjorie June Reynolds Brown, passed on to glory on February 22, 2019. She now joins her husband, our father, Ray Roy Brown who preceeded her 23 years ago. Mother was born June 1, 1929, on a homestead in Butte, Montana, to Fred Reynolds and Mabel Pearl (Self) Reynolds. Her photographic memory served her well, and she passed the highschool final exam in 6th grade, but back then, no accomodations were made for exceptional students, so she worked in the office and helped teachers in class. She left high school in her sophomore year, as her father was deceased, to work full-time as a waitress to help support her mother, little sister and herself, as her brothers were in WWII. An aspiring actress, she was accepted into the American Academy of dramatic arts, but chose not to go, to help her family. She married our father, Ray, in Reno, in 1946, and eventually they found their way to Washington State where we 3 children were born. She fought hard for the Right to Life movement. She was active in her church and a faithful Christian, a genuine prayer warrior, involved in seeking justice on the political scene, a prolific poet and writer. She graduated TMCC, and was a dedicated caregiver to her mother and mother's uncle. She is survived by her 3 children: Lynda D. (Brown) Taylor (children: Cariessa, Jared, Justin) of Salt Lake City, Vincent R. Brown (wife Jackie, children: Crystal, Alexander, Nathaniel, Heather) of Austin, W. Kent Brown (wife Leslie) of Reno, and over 6+ great grandchildren, and all treasured her. She was preceeded in death by her parents, 3 brothers: Donal, David & Danny Reynolds, and sister, Virginia Mae Reynolds Goff. She lived out our family crest motto, "My Hope Is Constant In Thee", Lord, and loved her family with every ounce of her being. In her last writing, she shared a secret, "Please know that Love is the answer to everything. For me, this is life." A beautiful memorial service, that she would have cherished, was held at South Reno Baptist Church. She is interred at MountainView Cemetary, next to her husband of 49 years and a day.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 9, 2020