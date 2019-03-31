|
Marjorie Lamkiewicz
Reno - Marjorie Trezise Lamkiewicz passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019. She was a native of Nebraska City, Nebraska, born to Paul and Althea Pfann on March 19, 2921. She was predeceased by brothers Kenneth and John Pfann, sister Barbara Bohl and her second husband Francis Lamkiewicz in 1989.
Marge graduated from Nebraska City High School in 1938 where she was a cheerleader for the pep squad and participated in several school activities.
She moved to Los Angeles in June 1941 and went to work for Time Service, Inc., a national watch and jewelry repair organization with departments in major department stores. She met and later married Rollins Trezise, the West Coast Supervisor for Time Service. They and their daughter Kandi moved to Reno, which was a central location for his territory, in 1951. Marge was a very talented artist enjoying painting, sewing, knitting, needlepoint and she owned a business in downtown Reno where she taught classes in making artificial flowers.
In 1957 she went to work for First National Bank of Nevada as a secretary and retired from First Interstate Bank in 1986.
In retirement she belonged to the Green Thumbers Garden Club and PEO Chapter Z. She was also a member of bowling league Breezy Mountain and Friday Seniors league at the Reno Hilton. She was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church for many years.
Marge is survived by her brother Robert Pfann and daughter Kandi Trezise Roberts. Also surviving are grandsons Troy (Mari), Todd (Charise) and Tim (partner Andrea), four great grandsons, Raymond, Christian, Tanner and Jarrod, on great-great grandson and several nieces and nephews.
The family is grateful for the kind, supportive care provided by the staff at Monaco Ridge Assisted Living and Renown Hospice.
At Marge's request, no funeral service will be held. The family will hold a private celebration of life later this year.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019