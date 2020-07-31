Mark A Giambastiani



Born in San Rafael, California, Mark attended local schools before advancing to UC Davis where he earned a B.A., M.A, and eventually a Ph.D. in Anthropology, specializing in the study of prehistoric archaeology and lithic technologies. Over his 30-year career, he worked throughout California and the Great Basin where he formed lasting relationships with clients, colleagues, and students. His innumerable contributions to the field of archaeology are best exemplified in the many people he trained in academic settings and on professional jobs. A respected expert in his field, Mark was also an adjunct member of the faculty at University of Nevada Reno and served as president of the Nevada Archaeological Association.



Beyond his work, though, Mark's interests were wide-ranging. Intelligent, quick-witted, and wry, he loved to tell stories (doing all the voices, of course), listen to music, and to impart random knowledge onto others. He had a passion for vinyl LPs, enjoyed camping and hiking, played soccer most weekends, and was a founding member of The Grundybergs, a folk/rock band that has been recording and performing for nearly thirty years.



Mark passed away on the evening of July 15, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Amelia, his ex-wife Dayna, the family dog Carly, his sister Lisa, and his brothers David and Kurt. He will be greatly missed.



Services will be private, and a memorial scholarship will be created via the Nevada Archaeological Association.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store