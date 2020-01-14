|
|
Mark Charles Johnson
Reno - Mark Charles Johnson of Reno, NV passed away in the last hour of Monday, Jan. 6th, 2020 at the age of 49. He lost his 9 year battle with Ocular Melanoma. Mark grew up in Penryn, Ca. Well known for his football career at Del Oro HS. Mark was a Product Support Tech for FortuNet, loved music and had a strong passion for playing bass in his band Suspect Zero. Mark loved riding his Harley with his friends and kids along with 4 wheeling in our old Jeep. Mark loved going to our property in the mountains and creating by hand his own homestead. He had an open door policy for all our friends! He made an impression on everyone he met. Mark is survived by his wife Caroline of 31 years, his sons Cody 29, Tyler 28, Zachery 26 and was guardian of his grandson Shawn, 11. He also has 3 more grandchildren, Lexi 4, Milo 2 and Dante 1. There will be a Celebration of Life on Feb. 8th at 2pm. It will be held at Taps & Tanks 1155 S. Rock Blvd. #490 Reno, NV. In lieu of flowers the family will be accepting donations at paypal.me/donateformark
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020