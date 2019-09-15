|
|
Mark Gary Simkin
Reno - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mark Gary Simkin on Friday, August 30, 2019. Mark was born on October 15, 1943 to Edward and Sherli Simkin (both deceased). He is survived by his sisters Linda Simkin, Diana Simkin (and her husband David Kritchman), nephew Ian Salsberg (and his wife Maria and daughter Anna), cousins Cliff, Elliot and Celia Cohen and other cousins.
Of most import to his life was his career as a university professor. Professor Mark Simkin joined the faculty in Information Systems at the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) in 1980 after having taught at the University of Hawaii and completing his MBA and PhD degrees from the University of California, Berkeley. He earned his A.B. degree from Brandeis University. Professor Simkin initially taught introductory information systems courses and enjoyed teaching large lecture halls of freshman students about computing technology. Students frequently commented about his sense of humor during class lectures. Those students who ventured into his office for extra tutoring were greeted warmly and they mentioned that he was often available for support.
Professor Simkin published textbooks in both computer programming and accounting information systems. His most popular book is currently in the fourteenth edition and is widely used by universities worldwide. Professor Simkin published well over a hundred articles in scholarly journals. He was curious about many areas and said that if you are trying to answer an interesting question there will always be a place to publish the results. And he was right. He published in many different journals.
Mark was a good friend to many people in the Reno community. His wit, sense of humor and kindness were appreciated by all who knew him, and he thought of his close friends as part of his extended family. He will be greatly missed.
Please join us for Mark's Celebration of Life to be held on September 27, 2019, 2:00 - 5:00 pm, at Mountain View Mortuary, 425 Stoker Ave. Reno.
In lieu of flowers, Mark Simkin memorial donations may be made to the UNR College of Business Memorial Account. Please make memorial gifts by check payable to the UNR Foundation with Mark Simkin - COB Memorial noted, and directed to: UNR Foundation/0162, Reno, NV 89557. Memorial gifts may be directed to UNR Foundation/0162 or www.unr.edu/giving/memorial or by calling (775) 784-1587.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 15, 2019