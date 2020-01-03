Services
Mark Raymond Hill Obituary
Reno - Mark Raymond Hill, 50, passed at home on December 21, 2019 after a long battle with injuries received during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He served in the military nine years and continued his service as a maintenance engineer with USPS.

He is survived by his wife, Ella; parents Ray and Sue; brother Todd and daughters Ashley and Kalynne and stepson Travis Moran.

He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Our lives will forever be changed without him.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to at

A celebration of Mark's life with Army Honors is scheduled for 11:00 am, Friday, January 17, 2020 at Walton's Funerals and Cremations, 1745 Sullivan Lane, Sparks, NV 89431.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 8, 2020
