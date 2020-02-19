Resources
Marlene Dell Walters

Marlene Dell Walters

Marlene Dell Walters passed away peacefully February 14th, 2020 (age of 88) surrounded by family.

Marlene was born 7/10/1931 in DeKalb, Illinois. She married the love of her life William Walters Sr 9/8/1948. And remained happily married until his passing in 1993.

She worked in many different fields throughout her life, but found her true calling as a in-home caregiver. Working in that field till retirement at the age of 85.

Marlene is survived by her son William Walters Jr, granddaughter Jody Carrington, son-in-law Robert Carrington, and great-granddaughter Macy Carrington.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020
