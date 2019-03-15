|
|
Marlene (Marty) Lester Hoffman
Reno - Marlene (Marty) Lester Hoffman of Reno, NV, born March 14, 1935, died on March 9, 2019 just five days short of her 84th birthday.
She is preceded in death by her father, Clifford C. Lester and her mother, Laura Lester Morelli. Survived by her five children; Laura Ehr, Kimberly Troop, Tamara Siebert, Ruben Hoffman and Elizabeth Beadle. Marty was also the proud grandmother of 15 grandkids and 17 great grandchildren.
Marty spent her life in the food industry and lodging; growing up in a restaurant her father had built out of a chicken coop. Through the years, she managed several restaurants such as the Reindeer Lodge, El Borracho and Mama Joes to name a few. Marty was a proprietor co-owning the Harmony House along with owning and operating a very successful cake decorating business and an ice cream truck business.
Marty always had an "open door" when it came to our home. Our home from the time we were all small was "home" for many of our friends through the years.
Marty will be deeply missed by not only her family but all whose hearts she touched along the way.
A private viewing will be held on Thursday, March 15, 2019 at La Paloma Funeral Services in Reno, NV.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 15, 2019