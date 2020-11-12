Marlys Jean Edland-PorterReno - Marlys Jean Edland-Porter, was born to the late Ralph and Edna Edland on March 27, 1934 in Aberdeen, South Dakota. On September 1st, 2020, she joined her late husband of 60-years, Ronald (Jack) Porter and daughter Jacqueline Porter at Heaven's gates.Marlys was a great mother and devoted her life to her family. She always brightened the day with a heartwarming smile and tirelessly supported her family through the good times and bad. Marlys grew up in South Dakota and Northern California, but eventually made her home in Northern Nevada. She graduated from Sparks High School and started her career as a banker shortly after she was married.Marlys has the unique distinction of being the first in Northern Nevada to use "computerized banking". At that time, the machine full of vacuum tubes took up half a building and was as difficult to operate as an excavator, but petite Marlys, accepted the challenge head on. Marlys met many lifelong friends while working as a Banker and always spoke so kindly about all those who touched her life. She retired after a long career and enjoyed her time relaxing with her husband and family.Marlys enjoyed traveling on road trips visiting friends & family and exploring remote pockets of America. She will be truly missed and will never be forgotten.Survivors include her brother, Ron Edland and wife Dorthy, sons, Gary Porter and wife Mary, Michael Porter and wife Valerie, three grandchildren, one great-grandchild, cousins, and many friends whom she loved dearly.