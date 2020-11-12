1/1
Marlys Jean Edland-Porter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlys Jean Edland-Porter

Reno - Marlys Jean Edland-Porter, was born to the late Ralph and Edna Edland on March 27, 1934 in Aberdeen, South Dakota. On September 1st, 2020, she joined her late husband of 60-years, Ronald (Jack) Porter and daughter Jacqueline Porter at Heaven's gates.

Marlys was a great mother and devoted her life to her family. She always brightened the day with a heartwarming smile and tirelessly supported her family through the good times and bad. Marlys grew up in South Dakota and Northern California, but eventually made her home in Northern Nevada. She graduated from Sparks High School and started her career as a banker shortly after she was married.

Marlys has the unique distinction of being the first in Northern Nevada to use "computerized banking". At that time, the machine full of vacuum tubes took up half a building and was as difficult to operate as an excavator, but petite Marlys, accepted the challenge head on. Marlys met many lifelong friends while working as a Banker and always spoke so kindly about all those who touched her life. She retired after a long career and enjoyed her time relaxing with her husband and family.

Marlys enjoyed traveling on road trips visiting friends & family and exploring remote pockets of America. She will be truly missed and will never be forgotten.

Survivors include her brother, Ron Edland and wife Dorthy, sons, Gary Porter and wife Mary, Michael Porter and wife Valerie, three grandchildren, one great-grandchild, cousins, and many friends whom she loved dearly.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
775-323-7189
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved