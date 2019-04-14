|
Marsha Anitra Cassas
Reno - On April 11, 2019, Marsha Anitra Cassas, age 75, lost her brave battle against ovarian cancer, with her husband and children at her side. Marsha was born in San Francisco, California, and attended all-girls Catholic schools through high school. In 1964, Marsha was a junior at the San Francisco College for Women (a/k/a "Lone Mountain"), an all-girls Catholic college, when she met her future husband, Frank Cassas, who was then a first year law student at the University of San Francisco School of law. Marsha graduated from Lone Mountain college in 1965, and Frank and Marsha married in August 1966, and returned to Reno, to raise their family, and where Frank started his law practice of over 40 years (and part-time cowboy career).
Marsha obtained her secondary teaching credential from the University of Nevada. And for many years she chose to work as a long term substitute teacher while raising her three children. Marsha was one of the longest serving substitute teachers, if not the longest serving substitute teacher with the Washoe County School District over a period of 46 years. In the latter part of her teaching career, she was also a special aid educator for teacher development. She loved being a part of the teaching community.
She was a devoted and loving mother and was an avid water skier, snow skier, and loved horseback riding and camping with her family and friends. She passed the love of these adventures onto her children - except the horseback riding - that never took. In addition, she took many wonderful trips with Frank, her kids and her seven grandkids throughout the U.S. and other parts of the world. As anyone who has been to Marsha and Frank's home knows, these happy family memories are captured in the hundreds of photographs in their home. She continued many of these activities right up to her passing.
She is survived by her three beautiful children, Devin Cassas (Christy) of Cary, NC, Anitra Cassas (David Andrews) of Richmond, VA, and Heather Nixon (Randy) of Reno, NV. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Kassandra Cassas, Robert Cassas, Maria Cassas, Ryan Cassas, Chloe Nixon, Carlee Nixon and Graham Andrews.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., April 20, 2019 at the Mountain View Mortuary, 425 Stoker Ave., followed by a reception at the home of Marsha and Frank Cassas. A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, 425 Stoker Ave., Reno.
In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask that you consider donating to: Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA), 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Ste. 2110, New York, NY 10122, [email protected]: Moms on the Run, 5995 S. Virginia St., Reno, NV 89502S https://www.momsontherun.info/donate
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 14, 2019