Martha L. Logan



Martha L. Logan was born on March 23, 1928 in Ravenwood, MO to Hiram "Lester" David and Opal David. She was one of 13 children. She worked as a waitress at Thrifty Drug Stores (where she met her husband Leslie Logan) and they moved to Reno in 1972. In Reno/Sparks she was a waitress at Harold's Club and then The Silver Club. She was also a Foster Grandparent at Robert Mitchell Elementary School. She loved working with the children and staff there and always wished she could go back. She passed away on January 12, 2020 exactly how she wanted, at home surrounded by Claudia, Stan and her granddog Fidelis.



She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Claudia and Stan Zaehringer, 3 sisters, a brother, numerous nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was laid to rest next to her husband at Mountain View Cemetery.



She touched many lives with humor, love and always willing to help.



We want to thank Dr. Mel Magboo who was her physician for the last 15 years of her life. He promised to be with her til the end and he was. We love and respect him and are so grateful for his care, love and concern for all of us over the years and still ongoing. We are also very thankful for the care she received from everyone at Circle of Life Hospice. They took excellent care of all of us.









