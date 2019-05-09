Services
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:30 PM
Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Fernley, NV
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 10, 2019
3:30 PM
Fernley Community Center
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Dittemore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin Oscar Dittemore


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marvin Oscar Dittemore Obituary
Marvin Oscar Dittemore

- - His Lord said to him, well done Marvin, my good and faithful servant. Enter into the joy of your Lord.

Marvin Oscar Dittemore passed away at home on April 3, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born on May 15, 1928 in Highland Kansas. He left home at the age of 16 and hitchhiked to Oregon and joined the Army when he was 17. He served in Germany at the end of WW2. He was married in 1954, had five children, and remained married for 50 years until the time of his wife's passing.

Marvin's desire was to love the Lord with all of his heart, soul, mind, and strength. His focus in life was to effect eternity by leading people to the Lord. He touched many lives and will be dearly missed.

Marvin is survived by 4 children, 14 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Services will be held on May 10, 2019 at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley Nevada at 2:30 pm, continuing on to the Fernley Community Center for celebration and fellowship at 3:30 pm.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.