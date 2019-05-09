|
|
Marvin Oscar Dittemore
- - His Lord said to him, well done Marvin, my good and faithful servant. Enter into the joy of your Lord.
Marvin Oscar Dittemore passed away at home on April 3, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born on May 15, 1928 in Highland Kansas. He left home at the age of 16 and hitchhiked to Oregon and joined the Army when he was 17. He served in Germany at the end of WW2. He was married in 1954, had five children, and remained married for 50 years until the time of his wife's passing.
Marvin's desire was to love the Lord with all of his heart, soul, mind, and strength. His focus in life was to effect eternity by leading people to the Lord. He touched many lives and will be dearly missed.
Marvin is survived by 4 children, 14 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Services will be held on May 10, 2019 at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley Nevada at 2:30 pm, continuing on to the Fernley Community Center for celebration and fellowship at 3:30 pm.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 9, 2019