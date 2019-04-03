Marvin Ray Newell



Sparks - Marvin Ray Newell passed away peacefully at his home on March 29, 2019. Born October 21, 1936 in Altus, Oklahoma, he was the eighth child of George and Dollie Newell's ten children. He was raised in Alameda, California where his father worked in the shipyards following a fire that destroyed the family home in Oklahoma.



Graduating from Alameda High School in 1955, he enrolled at San Francisco State. In 1959 he enlisted in the Army, serving as a psychiatric social worker at Ft. Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas and Ft. Riley, Kansas. Marvin married Nancy L. Foss in 1961; they welcomed their daughter, Shannon in 1967. While their marriage did not last, the couple shared a cordial co-parenting relationship.



Marvin married his sweetheart, Cindy Winters Guernsey, on October 12, 1975 in Gold Hill, Nevada. Together they delighted in raising their son, David, and daughter, Shannon. He was a devoted husband, exceptional father and grandfather. His greatest joy came from spending time with family and loved ones. He loved attending and photographing the soccer and football games, track meets, rodeos, concerts, dance recitals, and graduations of his grandchildren: Trenton, Ryan, Connor, Olivia, Jill, Sierra, Landon and Blakely.



Marvin served as a detention supervisor and juvenile probation officer for the Washoe County Juvenile Probation Department, retiring in 1993 following 25 years of service. After Cindy signed him to coach David's AYSO soccer team in 1984, he developed a love of soccer, coaching his son, grandsons, and the Manogue H.S. varsity soccer team in 2000. Among his many talents and pastimes were photography, stained glass, backpacking, camping, and road trips with Cindy.



Marvin was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was privileged to serve with the youth of the Church and in several priesthood leadership callings. He especially loved being a home teacher. He often expressed heartfelt gratitude for the wonderful influence of cherished family and friends on his and his family's lives. His beautiful smile, goodness and sense of humor will be deeply missed by all whose lives he touched and enriched.



His family sends heartfelt thanks to Dr. Jeffrey Millman, Dr. Aaron Bowman, Dr. Jonathan Tay, Saint Mary's Hospice, Dr. David Hald, Dr. Richard Bryan and their wonderful staff for the loving care they provided over the years, especially during the past two years as he endured metastatic bladder cancer. Marvin's family is also grateful for the lovingkindness and prayers of many during this difficult time.



Marvin is survived by his wife, Cindy; his children, Shannon (Rich) Ross, Reno, and David (Terran) Newell, Gardnerville, NV; his grandchildren, Trenton (Julia) Ross, Las Vegas, Ryan Ross, Ann Arbor, MI, Connor Ross, Provo, UT, Olivia Ross, Rexburg, ID, Jillian Ross, Reno, Sierra Newell, Landon Newell, and Blakely Newell, Gardnerville, NV; his sisters, Lola (Sam) Giordanella, Castro Valley, CA, Iris (John) Watson, Alameda, CA, and Barbara Newell, Alameda, CA: and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Prater Way Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1114 Prater Way, Sparks. A graveside service and flag ceremony will follow at noon, Tuesday, April 9th, at the Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Fernley. Services are under the direction of Walton's Funeral Home, Sparks.



In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, 550 Italy Dr., McCarran NV 89434. Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary