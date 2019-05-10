Resources
More Obituaries for Mary VanWagoner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Carlin VanWagoner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Carlin VanWagoner Obituary
Mary Carlin VanWagoner died on 5/4/19 after a lengthy illness and is survived by brother Frank and sister Martha.

Mary was born on 4/25/49 in Seattle WA to Frank and Viola Kaczor.

In 1979, while working at her lifelong career with American Airlines, Mary transferred to Reno where she met and married her husband of 22yrs - Robert L. VanWagoner. While married & working, Mary earned a BA in 1987 from UNR.

Both Mary and Bob were active in the Shriners. After retiring, Mary enjoyed travel cruises, cooking, and gardening.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.