Mary Carlin VanWagoner died on 5/4/19 after a lengthy illness and is survived by brother Frank and sister Martha.
Mary was born on 4/25/49 in Seattle WA to Frank and Viola Kaczor.
In 1979, while working at her lifelong career with American Airlines, Mary transferred to Reno where she met and married her husband of 22yrs - Robert L. VanWagoner. While married & working, Mary earned a BA in 1987 from UNR.
Both Mary and Bob were active in the Shriners. After retiring, Mary enjoyed travel cruises, cooking, and gardening.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 10, 2019