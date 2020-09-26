Mary Catherine BurksMary Catherine Burks, 97, died peacefully September 23, 2020. She was the fourth of four children born to Theodore and Ida Gsa Vanderwerff of Libertyville, Illinois. She attended Libertyville High School. She then went to nursing school and pursued her dream by becoming a surgical registered nurse. During World War II, she spent a brief time in the Washington DC area, working at John Hopkins Hospital before she enlisted and commissioned as a 1st Lieutenant into the US Army as a nurse. From there she was shipped off to the South Pacific and served on the Mariana Island of Tinian. When the war ended, she was transfered to Kyoto, Japan as part of the General Douglas McArthur's Occupation and Rehabilitation Force of the Japanese state. She was eventually sent to Fort Sheridan, Illinois and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army.She found her way to Oakland, California and started her civilian surgical nursing carrier with the Oakland Veteran's Administration Hospital (VA). While working in Oakland, she met her future husband Elmer Burks, who had joined the VA after serving in the Army at Fort Ord in Monterey, Calif. Preceding Mary in death, Elmer passed away on March 17, 2018, after 67 years of marriage. They married and moved to Reno in 1950. After they moved to Reno, Elmer continued to be employed by the VA and Mary decided to work as a surgical nurse at Washoe Medical Center, present-day Renown Regional Medical Center. She eventually left Washoe Medical Center and joined the faculty at Truckee Meadows Community College where she taught students to be surgical technicians.Mary was a voracious reader and worker of crossword puzzles. In addition, she enjoyed horseback riding and was an active member of the Nevada State Rangers. She also enjoyed traveling no matter if it was by horse, automobile or plane when time permitted. Her last trip was in October 2018 as a member of Honor Flight Nevada to Washington, D.C. to visit war memorials, Arlington National Cemetery and other national monuments. While there she was honored along with another WWII veteran to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This trip marked the first time Mary had visited the National Capital Region since before World War II. Mary's nephew, Sy Berdux, who is a Vietnam veteran living in Alexandria, Va., met the flight at the airport and accompanied his aunt on the tour.She is survived by her daughter Kathleen A. Burks, son Brig Gen(r) William R. Burks and daughter-in-law Annette Rigazio Burks; and grandchildren, Bethanie Rigazio and David Rigazio; and great-grandchildren, Steven Reyes and Devin Rigazio.A private interment will be held at the Masonic Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to her favorite charity, The St. Jude Foundation.