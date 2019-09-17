|
Mary Challis
Reno - Mary Challis passed away peacefully surrounded by family at her home in Reno, Nevada on Friday, September 13, 2019.
Mary was born in Seattle, Washington on July 15, 1960 to her wonderful parents, Marilyn and Richard McQueen. She spent most of her childhood in Concord, California with her three siblings.
Mary met her future husband, Dave, when she was 14 and knew at that young age that she wanted to marry him. They dated, went to Senior Prom together, and wrote letters when they were apart. They were married on May 2, 1981. Together they raised seven children. Early in their marriage, Dave and Mary lived in Agoura Hills, California for seven years. They moved to Reno, Nevada in 1993 where they have lived for the past 26 years. Throughout their marriage, Mary and Dave had the common goal to one day return with their family to live with the Savior, Jesus Christ. As Dave cared for Mary during her final years, she appreciated his loving patience.
Mary's greatest joy was being a mother and a grandmother. She had a talent for creating fun chaos with her kids and grandkids. She would say that it's not about the mess, it's about the memories. Her favorite holiday was Grandparents' Day, at her grandkids school.
She had a joyful and magnetic personality that people were naturally drawn to and she welcomed them with open arms. She made friends everywhere she went.
Mary is survived by her husband of 38 years David W. Challis, her parents Marilyn and Richard McQueen, her siblings Janice (Dan), Grant (JoLene), Gary (Ondra), her children Teresa (Brett), David, Natalie (Marcus), Stacy (Brett), Scott (Shannon), Annette (John), Thomas, and 13 grandchildren.
There will be a gathering for family and friends on Friday, September 20 from 7:00-8:30 p.m. The funeral service will be Saturday, September 21 at 11:00 a.m. Both services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 1095 Golconda Drive Reno, NV 89509.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 17, 2019