|
|
Mary De Laguna Street Raker
- - Beloved Mary De Laguna Street Raker died on January 8, 2019, surrounded by her four daughters. She was born in Palo Alto, CA, to Webster Finley Street and Frances Irene Price on April 28, 1931. Mary's grandfather and grandmother, William Wightman Price and Bertha De Laguna Price, founded a boys summer school at Fallen Leaf Lake, CA part of which became the Stanford Sierra Camp. Mary and her two sisters, Margery and Nanny, spent summers in their youth at the lake exploring Desolation Wilderness on foot and horseback and working in many capacities.
Mary spent her early years in Carmel, CA, and moved to Reno, NV, upon her parent's divorce, graduating from Reno High School and attending the University of Nevada. There she met and married the love of her life, Donnel Ray Raker. Mary and Don moved to Empire, NV, and created their family on the edge of the Black Rock Desert. They had four daughters within five years: Mary Alice, Danielle, Sarah and Adrienne.
The family changed course in 1960 when Don joined State Farm Insurance, and they moved to AZ, CO, Santa Rosa, CA, IL, and Westlake, CA. Mary encouraged her daughter's activities and education, prepared delicious food, created a beautiful home and garden wherever she lived, threw fabulous parties, volunteered in her communities, read constantly, and visited every museum she ran across. She was always athletic and became a competitive tennis player. An artist from the beginning, she began potting and was fascinated by the chemistry of glazes and the unpredictability of raku. She began weaving and studied Ikat and silk shibori. She attended art school at Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts in Asheville, TN, and drew hyper-realistic subjects as well as abstract dream-like pieces.
Don and Mary loved to travel and explored the world by camping in the mountains and deserts in the early years followed by trips to Alaska, Australia, New Zealand, China, Hawaii and Europe among their favorites, collecting art wherever they traveled.
In 1995, a year or so after Don retired, they were preparing for a trip around the world when Mary su?ered a debilitating stroke. After a long recovery she was able to walk again and became independent but was never able to speak. She was radically changed but undaunted. Her smile was brighter, and her sparkle endeared her to all who met her. Don and Mary moved to Santa Rosa, CA, to be close to family in 2000. Don passed away in 2005 after sharing his life with Mary for 53 years.
Mary's travels became shorter over the last years but even a few months before her death she explored the Columbia River Gorge with two daughters and her dear sister Margery, laughing and as curious as ever.
Mary continued to live in her Fountain Grove home until it was lost in the Tubbs fire in 2017. Even after losing everything but the clothes on her back and her cat, she was strong, cheerful, and active.
Mary is survived by daughters Mary Alice (George) Malkemus, Danielle (Steve) Brown, Sarah Raker, and Adrienne Raker, and Jane Douglass, by grandchildren Anna Lee, William (Hannah), Mitchell (Morgan), Sam (Marina), and Don (Kendra), by great grandchildren AJ, Ocean, and Arthur, and by her sister Margery, half-sister Deborah, and half-brother Jeremy. A celebration of Mary's life with family and friends will take place mid-summer.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019