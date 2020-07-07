Mary Ellen Allison
Reno - Mary Ellen Allison passed away peacefully at the Reno Seasons care facility on July 2, 2020. Mary Ellen was born in Salt Lake City on November 15, 1922 to Mike and Mary Hegarty. Her parents moved to McGill, Nevada where Mary Ellen attended White Pine High School, graduating in 1942. Following her passion for helping others Mary Ellen attended Saint Mary's College of Nursing in San Francisco graduating as a Registered Nurse in 1945. She married George Allison (her devoted husband for 59 years) in 1945 and the couple moved to Reno, where she began her career as a nurse at Saint Mary's Hospital where she stayed for 35 years.
Mary Ellen was a devoted member of Our Lady of Snows Catholic Church, where she attended services every Sunday. She was also a member of the We Like to Dance Club for more than 50 years where she enjoyed dancing with her husband and later with her companion Heinz Gundlach. Mary Ellen and George traveled extensively after retirement and enjoyed every day together. Mary Ellen cared deeply for others and spent most of her life taking care of family as well as friends and neighbors. She was a devoted mother, wife and friend and we will miss her.
Mary Ellen is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Larry and Carole Gipe Allison of Reno, David Allison of Reno and Danny Allison of Reno and four grandchildren, Sophie, Jamie, Connor and Geordie. Our family also wants to acknowledge the loving care our mother received from the devoted staff at Reno Seasons long term care facility, it was a great comfort to us, Thank You.
There will be a funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Snows church on Friday July 10, 2020 at 11:00 am for family only. Internment will be at Our Mother of Sorrows cemetery in Reno.
