|
|
Mary Harnish Ballard
After a very full life, Mary Harnish Ballard left us on January 14, 2020 surrounded by her three children. Her amazing spirit, wit and intelligence were present until the very end.
Mary was born in Eagle Point, Oregon on November 25, 1923, and graduated from Eagle Point High School in 1942. She married Neal Ballard shortly after graduation. They were married 23 years and raised three children: Robert, Cheryl and Ronald.
She is preceded in death by Neal, as well as her parents Mabel Taylor and Ray Harnish, and her brothers Earl Virgil Harnish and Elmer Ray Harnish
She is survived by her sister Helen Marie Harnish Wolgamott; her children: Robert (Elva "Gidget") Ballard, Cheryl (Ricky) Ruiz and Ronald (Beverly )Ballard, 9 Grandchildren, 15 Great Grandchildren, and 1 Great Great Grandchild .
The family moved to Reno, Nevada in 1952, when she went to work as a clerk for Grey Reid's and Montgomery Wards. She graduated from Reno Business College in 1971 and then went to work as a secretary for Luce and Sons'
Mary was in a league of her own, playing fast pitch softball at a time when ladies didn't do such things .She was the only girl on her high school team, where she was able to catch a fastball without a mitt. She played first base for the Sierra Maidens fast pitch softball team and traveled all over the west coast.
Mary's love of sports did not end when she was done playing softball. She enjoyed attending UNR football and basketball games, and could often be found listening to Giants games on her radio.
Mary's life will be celebrated at Walton's Sparks Event Center on April 10,2020 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 25 to Mar. 5, 2020