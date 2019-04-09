Services
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
775-323-7189
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
VFW Hall,
801 US 40
Verdi, NV
Reno - Janie was a 4th generation Northern Nevadan, growing up in Verdi. She attended Reno High School, and later in life spent her time defining what it is to be a homemaker. She always took care of friends and family alike, usually from her aromatic kitchen. She was the center of our universe, often making us laugh, smile and sometimes cry. She will be dearly missed.

Janie was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Melissa Canonic. She leaves behind her adoring husband Tony Granata, her sister Nancy Zunino, her two sons; Brett and Rodd Garcia, step-sons; Andy and Eric Granata, daughter's-in-law; Bella and Holly Garcia, grandkids; Brooks, Brice, Beau and Zaynah Garcia, Taylor and Jerod Juby, Wyatt and Brett Hovde, and assorted nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be held from 4:00 - 6:00 pm Thursday, Aprill 11, 2019, with the Rosary at 6:00pm at Walton Funeral Home, 875 W. 2nd Street, Reno.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 12th at 1:00 pm at the Walton Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life will follow the burial at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery at the VFW Hall, 801 US 40, in Verdi at 4:00 pm.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
