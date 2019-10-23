Resources
Sparks - Mary Judd passed away October 19, 2019 of an extended illness. Mary was born in Mexico on April 17, 1942. She was preceded in death by her parents, Beth and Hugh Judd, and brothers Hugh, Robert, and Melvin. Survived by 3 sisters, Amanda Inman, Linda Hunt, and Mabel Jeppson. Also, Numerous Nieces and Nephews.

Mary worked for several years as a costume designer and head seamstress for the Shakespeare Festival in Cedar City, Utah. After moving to Sparks, she worked for Western Union and Renown Health.

Visitation will be held Thursday October 24, from 5 to 8 pm at Walton's Funeral Home, 2155 Kietzke Lane. There will be a Memorial Service at 10 am on Friday October 25, at the LDS Church, 2955 Rock Blvd. Burial will be Monday October 28. 1:30 pm at Mountain View Cemetery, 435 Stoker Ave.
