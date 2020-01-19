Resources
Mary Jean Sauer

Mary Jean Sauer Obituary
Mary Jean Sauer

Fallon - Mary Jean Sauer passed away January 15, 2020. Mary was born June 25, 1949 in Elko, NV to Alex and Maurine Woolverton . A graduate of Wooster High School, Mary went on to earn a degree of University of Nevada Reno.

Mary was a great friend to many, a loyal wife to her husband, and a proud mother to her three children. She spent many hours volunteering in her community and enjoyed working with the youth.

Mary is preceeded in death by her husband, Wayne Leo Sauer. She is survived by her three children; Gretchen Kendrick (Randy), Paige Sauer, and Bryce Sauer (Lisa), and her grand daughters Cadence Nordman and Breanna Sauer.

The family would like to express their appreciation for the outpouring of love and support. A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 5:30-7:30pm at Pizza Barn in Fallon, Nevada. Arrangements are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Home in Fallon, Nevada.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020
