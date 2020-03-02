|
Mary Jean Yamamoto
Reno - Mary Jean (Oberski) Yamamoto passed away on February 14, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona after being struck by a car while walking on the sidewalk. With the persistence of her husband Denny, Mary carried out her wish to be an organ donor. She was 67.
Mary was born on October 26, 1952 in Harbor Beach, Michigan. She grew up on her family's dairy farm which her family has owned for the past 120 years. She attended Michigan State University (MSU) where she met her husband Dennis Yamamoto from Hawaii and had twin children, Jill and Kyle. In 1990, Mary and her family moved to Reno, and she loved being part of the community for the past 30 years.
In 1976 Mary married Denny in an event that brought one large Polish family from Michigan and one large Japanese family from Hawaii together. It was certainly a first for everyone. Mary kept things going at home while Denny's medical career took them to Madison, WI and then to Reno, NV where Denny and his partners built Digestive Health Associates (DHA). Mary remained independent working with local academics and athletics and the Alliance with the Washoe County Medical Society (AWCMS).
Mary's love and support of Jill and Kyle was essential to them earning law and medical degrees respectively. Jill and Kyle were so happy when their sons Jake, Roman, Tanner, and Connor were born and Mary became "Nana," a role that she absolutely thrived in.
Although she was able to travel to many places in Europe, Asia, and North America, Mary never missed an opportunity to travel back to Michigan, Hawaii, and Washington state to visit family, which she did often. Her hours in her vegetable garden produced a bounty for her family and neighbors every year. She attended every Broadway musical at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts. She loved to sew clothes, blankets, and costumes for her grandsons. She loved stargazing. She loved sports and playing golf with Denny and Kyle and women's groups. She attended her dear neighbors' daughters' sports events. She had season tickets to UNR basketball games. She was a fiercely devoted fan of Michigan State athletics, especially its basketball team. March Madness was one of her favorite sporting events and she was particularly proud when MSU won the national championship in 2000. Go Green!
Chances are good that those whom Mary knew received a handwritten card from her for any significant event in their life. Mary was always thinking of others and their inclusion and wellbeing. That was her mantra.
Mary is survived by her husband Denny; her daughter Jill and her husband Andy Buffington and sons Jake (8) and Roman (5) from Tacoma, WA; her son Kyle and his wife Carrie (Dekoski) Yamamoto and sons Tanner (3) and Connor (1) from Reno, NV; mother Mildred Oberski from Parisville, MI; sister Elaine (Oberski) Messing from Grand Rapids, MI, brother Thomas Oberski from San Antonio, TX; brother Michael Oberski from Port Huron, MI; sister-in-law Louise (Yamamoto) Sakihama from Torrance, CA; and sister-in-law Sandra (Yamamoto) Krivo from Edina, MN. Mary's father David Oberski, her father-in-law Conway Yamamoto, mother-in-law Lorine Yamamoto, and brother-in-law Russell Yamamoto will meet her in Heaven.
Mary's memorial service and celebration of life will take place on March 7, 2020 at Our Lady of Snows Parish at 11 am followed by a reception at the Dolan Lexus dealership at 12:30 pm.
As a daughter of Polish dairy farmers in Michigan, Mary earned the opportunity to attend college which fundamentally changed her life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Mary J. Yamamoto Memorial Scholarship which will support college-bound students from Washoe County, NV and Huron County, MI. Donations can be made through the Community Foundation of Western Nevada at https://nevadafund.org/mary-j-yamamoto-memorial-scholarship/
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 11, 2020