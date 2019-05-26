|
|
Mary Joella (Jo) Thornton Webb
Reno -
04/09/44 - 04/23/19
The daughter of Tom and Margy Thornton, Jo grew up in Santa Barbara, CA. Moving to Reno in 1980, she taught first grade at Elizabeth Lenz leaving students with the gift of reading, a curiosity about the world, and a love of learning. Jo retired to Santa Barbara in 2005. A fiery red-head, Jo had a vivacious spirit possessing childlike excitement about and a never-ending joy of life. Always seeking adventure she traveled abroad, and by RV in Canada, every state and Europe for a month on her 50th wedding anniversary. She made baby quilt items for others, and was an avid reader and film buff. She enjoyed decorating her home, tending flowers in her garden, and summers at the family cabin in the Sierra.
Jo was a practical, loving, compassionate, talented person summed up in an embroidery she made that says, "The Love in your Heart was not put there to stay. Love isn't Love till it's given away." She is survived by her husband, Don, two sons, Christopher in Reno, Michael and his wife Alicia (Davey) in Oceanside, CA, two grandchildren, Kanan and Mattsen, and in Santa Barbara a brother, Tim Thornton, and sister, Mollie Mann. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to the Ronald McDonald House in Bakersfield CA by phone 661-327-4627, or online at https://rmhcsc.org/bakersfield. A celebration of life will be held in Santa Barbara at Arnoldis Cafe on June 15.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 26, 2019