Mary Lemich Harriet



reno - Mary passed from this life on April 12, 2019, just one week after celebrating her 100th birthday with family and friends. She was born on April 4, 1919 in Reipetown, Nevada to Serbian immigrants, George and Pera Lemich.



She amused many with her humorous stories of growing up in the mining town of Ely, Nevada. After graduating in 1937 from White Pine High School, she began her career as a telephone operator based in Ely and Winnemucca, Nevada, and in later years, Truckee and Homewood, California.



In 1951, she married Genty "Shanty" Harriet. Shortly thereafter, he was recalled to the service. Over the next several years, they made their home in St. Louis, Missouri and Pensacola, Florida. Delighted to be back in Reno among family and friends, Mary welcomed everyone to her door. She was kind and generous, especially to those in need.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Shanty, her sister, Millie Lemich, and her brothers, John, Mike, Nick, and Dan. She is survived by her daughters, Georgan Harriet and Loni (Dan) Magee, and grandsons, Jim Magee and John Magee, all of Reno, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



The Rosary will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd at 6:30 pm at Walton's Funeral Home, 875 W. 2nd Street. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 24th at 10:00 am at St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral, 310 W. 2nd Street. Burial will follow at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, Mary requested that donations be made in her name to the Veterans Guest House, 880 Locust St., Reno, NV 89502.



The family would like to extend their appreciation to Felix and Dearly Barba, Dr. Mel Magboo, Nicole, and the staff of Circle of Life Hospice for their kind, compassionate care of Mary.