|
|
Mary Lorenz
- - It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Mary Lorenz, on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the young age of 86. Mary was born February 23, 1933 in Yonkers, New York to Joseph and Angelina Attanasio.
Mary, along with her husband Michael of 59 years, moved to Reno in 1982 where they founded Michael and Son's Jewelry Co.. Until three years ago, she could still be found taking care of her many loyal customers and friends. Mary never could say a bad word about anyone and was loved by people of all ages. She loved to play bingo and fish to all hours of the night. Both Mary and her husband would vacation in South Padre Island every year fishing and soaking up the sun.
Her love for roses was shown by the many varieties of rose plants that surrounded their home.
Mary was a devoted Catholic and parishioner of Little Flower Catholic Church. She and her family assisted in many fund raising events to help the parish support the local community. Leading up to her last days, Mary would be found saying her rosary and novena to St. Theresa.
Mary is survived by her three loving children, Karen Martino, Michael Lorenz Jr. his wife, Mindy and David Lorenz and his wife, Shannon. As well as six grandchildren Heather and Lisa Martino, Zach and Lexi Lorenz, Erica and her husband Corey Tague and Morgan Lorenz and her great-grandson, Journey Martino.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Angel Home Hospice Care, Renown hospice nurse, Kim and Renown social worker, Don. A mass is scheduled for 3:30 pm Sunday, September 8, 2019 at St. Therese Little Flower Church at 875 E. Plumb Lane. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Mary's name to Northern Nevada Food Bank.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 7, 2019