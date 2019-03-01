|
|
Mary Mulcahy Wycoff
Sparks - Mary Mulcahy Wycoff, was born in Reno on March 24th, 1948 to Edwin and Jeanne Mulcahy, and passed away of Alzheimer's complications peacefully in her sleep at home in Sparks on Wednesday February 27th, 2019 at the age of 70.
She will be greatly missed by her partner, Sam Keck and her children, Polly and Philip. She is further survived by her six grandchildren.
Mary was a lifetime resident of Reno. She taught History at Reno High School for 29 years, and frequently ran into former students in town. She was passionate about life, loved painting, hiking, and teaching others. Mary was a 'social butterfly' and never met a stranger.
A service is scheduled for Monday, March 4th 2019 at the Center For Spiritual Living at 11am. 4865 Lakeside Drive, Reno NV 89509. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the local food bank, which she contributed to regularly. www.fbnn.org
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 1, 2019