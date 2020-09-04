Mary "Pocky" Raphelita Jeantet



Mary Jeantet passed away August 6, 2020. She was born Sept. 20, 1924 to Lee and Raphelita Martinez in Durango, CO.



Her love for her family was felt by all. She was inspirational. She sang nursery rhymes in her rocking chair, to traveling to missions in California and Arizona. She got the name "Pocky" from her granddaughter, Kristin.



She is preceded in death by her son, Francis Jeantet. She is survived by her 2 daughters: Barbara Jeantet & Sandi Bonneau; 4 grandchildren: Kristin Rossi, Bryon Young, Nicole Bonneau and Lauren Chaney; 10 great grandchildren: Jeffrey, Brittany, Ian, Bella, Mateo, Tayler-Ann, Christian, Mercedez, Bianca and Arianna.









