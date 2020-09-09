Mary Robinson



Reno - Mary Boles Robinson (nee Mary Ellen Chaffin), 86, peacefully passed away on August 29, 2020 in Reno, Nevada, after a series of chronic health conditions. She was a truly wonderful person, mother, and friend who freely spread her love of life, happiness and fun to all who were lucky enough to know and love her.



Mary was born in Bunch, Oklahoma to William Clayton Chaffin and Ethel (nee Langston) Chaffin on October 25, 1933. A few years later, the family moved to California and Mary grew up in Merced. She was a cheerleader at Merced High School, and in 1953 Mary was honored with the title of "Miss Castle Air Force Base." In the following parade she met her future husband, Robert Down Boles, who was himself the Grand Marshall. (Bob and Mary were married from 1954 to 1971; she later married Michael C. Robinson of Reno, Nevada, and they were together for 10 years until 1991).



In 1965, she and Bob moved their family to South Lake Tahoe, where among other things they enjoyed boating, skiing and flying airplanes: Mary and a friend were the first two women to each get a pilot's license at the South Lake Tahoe Airport. In 1970, Mary was the Secretary for the World Cup at South Lake Tahoe and spent time with ski friends Jean-Claude Killy, Spider Sabich, and Karl Schranz. In 1971 Mary moved to Reno. Later, she joined Reno's "99s" (a women's pilot group) and she became involved with the Reno Air Races. She participated in air racing with the 99s, and won several legs of various races as the pilot.



Mary worked in real estate for most of her life, and in 1981 she obtained her Nevada Brokers license. She was one of the early Dickson Realty agents in Reno, and she remained with Dickson for over a quarter of a century until 2017, when she semi-retired and joined her son, Ron Boles, at Boles Realty.



Some of Mary's favorite pastimes were skiing, flying airplanes, golf, traveling, and playing board and card games. Once a month, Mary met with her very good friends, Jacque Lane, Joyce Jackson, and Nadine Hull (a.k.a. the "Golden Girls") to play pinochle. She was an enthusiastic member of Lakeridge Golf Club and played in many tournaments, where she won several awards. To her delight, in 1996 she made a hole-in-one on the 15th Hole.



In 2016, Mary was awarded a Woman of Achievement Award by the Nevada Women's Fund.



Mary is preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Boles; brothers Allen and Leo, and sister Dorothy. Mary is survived by her son, Ron Boles (Allison); daughter, Lori Boles; sister, Margie Lucas; grandsons, Gerad Smith (Liz), Aaron Smith (Kaitlyn), Ryan Boles, Kevin Boles; and great grandchildren Elliot Smith and Vivian Smith.



Mary had many friends; she was described as loving, caring, generous, and full of joy. In normal times there would have been a large gathering to celebrate her life, but instead a private family gathering was held near Lakeridge golf course, where she'd spent many happy hours. Her numerous friends at Dickson Realty also held a separate event to honor her. Mary loved parties and events, so feel free to raise your glass to her at the next opportunity.



The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Renown Medical Center ICU physician Dr. Graham, ICU nurses, and staff who treated our family in a professional, caring, and exemplary manner, all while providing a peaceful, caring, and pain-free passing for our loved one.









