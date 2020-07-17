Mary Telford (Billing)



Reno - Mary Telford (Billing) passed away on Friday, July 10 at the age of 88. Born in Sydney, Australia to Adelaide and "Harry" Billing, Mary lived a full and exciting life. She received her nursing certificate from St. Georges Hospital in Sydney and in 1955 she married James Telford a scientist at CSIRO. They had three children: David Telford, Susan Weiher, and Catriona Black, who survive her. In 1968, they immigrated to Reno, Nevada where James worked at the University of Nevada as a Professor of Atmospheric Physics and was a founding member of DRI (Desert Research Institute). Several years later Mary went back to work as a school nurse at Jessie Beck Elementary school. She cared for generations of children and was loved by all. Mary's keen interest in the arts, reading murder mysteries, and watching Doctor Who and other British shows, as well as knitting and extensive travel were a constant throughout her life. She was a devoted mother, Aunt, Nana, and a true friend to many. Her generosity and care for others were boundless. Mary will be remembered as loving, smart, composed, generous, strong-willed, elegant, and "English" proper (as her grandson fondly called her). And she will be greatly missed by many. Mary will be laid to rest by her immediate family in Australia. Donations in her name may be made to the Nevada Museum Of Art or KNPB, public TV. Mary's Celebration of Life will be on Friday, July 24 at 2-3 PM PST using the video meeting service Zoom. If you would like to attend or send Mary's family a message please email 2Maryscelebration@Gmail.com.









