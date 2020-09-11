1/1
Mary Varley
Mary Varley

Reno - Mary Josephine Varley (Foley) was born on Sept 21, 1940 and passed from this earth Sept 1, 2020 just 20 days shy of her 80th birthday. Mary "Jo" hated her middle name and refused to allow anyone to call her anything other than just Mary.

Mary was born and raised in the Bronx, New York and after attending Mount St. Ursala Academy, she enrolled at Fordham University where she obtained her degree and certificates to teach. Mary wed Donald J. Varley, a captain in the Air Force, and proceeded to follow him around the world while continuing to teach grade school. After returning to the states and raising her two daughters, Mary decided it was time to return to school. She attended San Jose State Univ. alongside her two daughters and ultimately obtained her Master's Degree in Social Work. Her passion was working with the homeless and Veterans, particularly in the area of substance abuse. She earned several awards for her work and was recognized multiple times with the "Military Order of the Purple Heart".

Mary will forever be remembered for her love of clothes, jewelry and books as well as her cats. She was a tough lady and if she considered you a friend, you were indeed a special person.

Mary is survived by her one daughter and son-in-law, Joyce M. Metzger and Derrick C. Metzger, respectively. Mary leaves behind two granddaughters, Samantha and Kyla. She is preceded in death by her youngest child, Joan M. Varley.

A funeral mass will be held at noon on Sept 16, 2020 at Saint Albert the Great Catholic Church in Reno, Nevada.




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
